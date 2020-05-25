Nigeria: Eid-El-Fitr - Governors Ask for More Prayers Against COVID-19

Governors Aminu Tambuwal, Darius Ishaku, Mai Mala Buni, Bello Matawalle, Abdullahi Ganduje, Ahmadu Fintiri and Samuel Ortom of Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Adamawa, Kano, Zamfara and Benue states, respectively, have urged Muslims and other Nigerians to intensify their prayers and adhere strictly to precautionary measures against Coronavirus, COVID-19, as Muslims, yesterday, celebrated this year's Eid-el-Fitr.

Governor Ishaku, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bala Abu, among others, said: "As a government, this administration is ready and adequately equipped to protect the people against the Coronavirus infection and will do whatever is required to prevent the spread of the disease in the state.

"Be reminded not to forget to play your own part as critical stakeholders by observing the international protocols of prevention such as regular washing of hands, use of alcohol-based sanitizers, wearing of face masks, avoiding handshakes and keeping strictly to the principles of social distancing."

Similarly, Governor Buni in a statement by his Director General, Media and Press Affairs, Mohammed Mamman, said "although the Ramadan fast is over, we should continue to be guided by the lessons of peace, love, humility, sympathy and charity as preached by the one month religious obligation. As a people, we have every reason to be thankful to Allah (Swt) for the gift of life and good health to witness this day.

"I want to use this opportunity to express my profound gratitude to you the good people of Yobe state, for keeping faith with this administration. Your kind prayers and steadfastness in this government has given us the encouragement to remain focused in the discharge of our responsibilities."

Also, Governor Matawalle, who spoke when he paid Sallah homage to the Emir of Maradun, Alhaji Garba Tambari at the emir's palace in Maradun after performing the Eid-El-Fitr prayer, said among, others: "I want to assure you that I will strive to make you and the whole state proud. No doubt, my emergence as the governor of Zamfara is one of Allah's miracles to the people of our dear state and as good Muslims, we will ensure that we are very fair to all manner of people in the state,"

On his part, Governor Tambuwal in a special broadcast to mark the end of the Ramadan fasting and to commemorate Eid-Fitr celebrations, among others, said "This year's Ramadan and sallah festivities have come at a trying moment occasioned by the debilitating effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the world. This has necessitated unprecedented changes in our lives, thereby immensely affecting the socio-economic wellbeing of humanity. Though we have had our fair share of those infected with the pandemic, we remain ever grateful to the Almighty Allah for his mercies so far."

In the same vein, Governor Ganduje of Kano State, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, among others, said "the inescapable constraints on movement and travel will certainly limit festivities and visits to friends, families and relatives as well as other social interactions which are customary during Sallah celebrations.

"Despite these restrictions, it is noted that adopting them is to the benefit of all and therefore call on everyone to adhere fully to all the guidelines and prevention procedures outlined by health authorities until this pandemic is over."

Similarly, Governor Ortom in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, said among others, "He acknowledges and appreciates the prayers made by the Muslim community and all other religious groups any time the state is confronted by challenges. The Governor assures Benue people that with their cooperation, his administration will continue to take proactive steps to tackle COVID-19, while also addressing other challenges of development."

Also Governor Fintiri, in a statement by his Press Secretary, Humashi Hunoshikou, among others, urged the people of the state to use the occasion to pray for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fintiri observed that the pandemic was having its social, economic and other consequences on the generality of the people and called for concerted prayers to end the pandemic.

