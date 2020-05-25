Liberia: In Grand Gedeh - Dr. George Boley Launches COVID-19 Awareness and Prevention Initiatives

24 May 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Grand Gedeh County District #2 Representative and Co-Chair of the House Committee on Health, Dr. George E. S. Boley, Sr., has dispatched a team to Grand Gedeh County to distribute preventive materials, awareness message across the county and financial assistance.

The materials included sanitary buckets, face masks and shields, surgical gloves, detergents, sanitizers and soap.Dr. Boley is quoted as saying "Our best response to the pandemic is our collective preventive effort."

The Boley Outreach Initiative Team, led by Mr. Lieyee S. Joe, Jr., Chief of Office Staff, included members of the Muslim and Christian communities, youths, bike riders and marketeers.

The team targeted beneficiaries in the Health sector who are front liners in the County's health care delivery system.

Direct beneficiaries of the assistance in Zwedru were the Martha Tubman Memorial Hospital, the Catholic, Baptist and DeSuah Street clinics in Zwedru and Kuma Town Clinic. In Konobo District benefiting health centers are Putu Jarwodee, Pennokon, Karlowleh Town, Konobo Boundary, and Ziah City. In Gbarzon District, the Team donated sanitary materials and supplies to health centers in Janzon, Tuzon, Zia town, Zleh town, Barblo town, Dougee town, Toe town, Polar and Gbarzon Jarwodee.

Responding to the gesture, Grand Gedeh County Health Authorities thanked Dr. Boley for selecting the health sector as primary recipient of assistance in these troubling times when resources and materials to work with are scarce. They asserted that this is the first time Health Centers and workers have been selected for assistance, particularly assistance from a Representative which covered the entire County and not only the District the Lawmaker represents.

Dr. Boley lauded the efforts, intervention and contributions of others, including members of the special task force established to fight the global coronavirus pandemic. He called for unity and collectivism throughout Grand Gedeh County and noted that "we can only win this fight if we are united."

As Co-Chairman of the Legislative Committee on Health, the Konobo District Lawmaker, Dr. Boley, works with the Liberian Health authorities to ensure the population is healthy and safe.The distribution of nationwide preventive materials across Grand Gedeh County is Dr. Boley's personal initiative to ensure people of Grand Gedeh are kept safe during this global pandemic.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.