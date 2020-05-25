Africa: President Weah, Others to Join UBA's Africa Day High Level Panel

The President George Manneh Weah is expected to today (Monday, May 25, 2020 participate in the virtual United Bank For Africa (UBA)'s Africa Day High Level Panel.

According to a release from the Liberian Embassy in Abuja, the high level panel discussion is the Second Edition of the UBA Africa Conversations in celebration of Africa Day.

The virtual panel discussion will be held under the Theme: "Emphasising Economic Collaboration: Restructuring and Repositioning for the New African Order".

"Beyond the present challenges posed by the pandemic, threat to hundreds of thousands of lives and means of livelihood, this discourse is a critical step to Africa's economic recovery", the Liberian Embassy release quotes an invitation from the UBA as saying.

President Weah and his Senegalese counterpart, MackySall, will participate in the high-level panel session with other global leaders.

Others include Senator Chris Coons, US Senator and Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Prof. OkeyOramah, President, Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Peter Maurer, President, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Amir Ben Yahmed, President, Africa CEO Forum.

The panel will be moderated by Tony O. Elumelu, Group Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA) & Founder, Tony Elumelu Foundation.