Liberia: Pastor, Dynamite Crew Escape Arrest

24 May 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) has disclosed that the host Pastor of the United Methodist Church located in Pin-berry Community and a crew of dynamite fishermen have escaped police arrest after being caught in dynamite fishing recently.

A NaFAA press release said the illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing took place around Elizabeth Village near a bridge connecting the Grand Bassa Community College (GBCC) to Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County.

According to the Director General of NaFAA, Pastor William Tarr and his crew of dynamite fishermen were seen discharging dynamite in Benson River close to the bridge of the community college recently.Mrs. Emma Metieh Glassco, noted the practice is being perpetrated by some unscrupulous fishermen despite a ban by the Liberian Fisheries Authority.

Director-General Glassco said Pastor William Tarr and dynamite fishermen were seen in two separate paddling canoes in the act by a Joint Team comprising of NaFAA Deputy Director General for Technical Services William Boeh and the Liberia National Police Grand Bassa County Detachment but they later escaped with one paddling canoe.

Meanwhile, the press release quotes the NaFAA boss as saying the police arrested several items from Pastor William Tar and crew of dynamite fishermen upon their escape.

The items include a paddling canoe (Kru canoe) bearing NaFAA's registration number (CN-0004-GBC-150), a single barrel gun along with several rounds and an ID Card of Pastor William Tarr.

The NaFAA Director General is urging the LNP Grand Bassa County Police Detachment to further pursue and arrest Pastor William Tarr and the crew of dynamite fishermen for violations of the Liberian Fisheries Law.

