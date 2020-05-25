Sudan Reports 256 New Cases of COVID-19

KHARTOUM (Sudanow) - Sudan's Ministry of Health announced on Sunday 256 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the country's total to 3628.

Tested on Friday, the new cases had included nine deaths raising the death toll to 146. Recoveries are 424.

According to the Ministry the new cases were reported in Khartoum State (209), Gezira (18), North Kordofan (8), West Darfur (5), White Nile (4) South Darfur (3), Gadaref (2), West Kordofan (2), Kassala (1), Blue Nile (1), Sinnar (1), Red Sea (1) and North Darfur (1).