Sudan Reports 256 New Cases of COVID-19

2 May 2020
SudaNow (Khartoum)

KHARTOUM (Sudanow) - Sudan's Ministry of Health announced on Sunday 256 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the country's total to 3628.

Tested on Friday, the new cases had included nine deaths raising the death toll to 146. Recoveries are 424.

According to the Ministry the new cases were reported in Khartoum State (209), Gezira (18), North Kordofan (8), West Darfur (5), White Nile (4) South Darfur (3), Gadaref (2), West Kordofan (2), Kassala (1), Blue Nile (1), Sinnar (1), Red Sea (1) and North Darfur (1).

Read the original article on SudaNow.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SudaNow. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.