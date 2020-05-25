Sudan: Army Officers Excuted By Bashir Regime in 1990 Reinstated

2 May 2020
SudaNow (Khartoum)

KHARTOUM (Sudanow) - Photo of the Week this time is in remembrance of the summary execution by the defunct regime of 28 army officers in 1990.

The officers, infuriated by the June 1989 Coup perpetrated by the Islamic National Front that brought the then Brigadier General Omar Albashir to power, thought it impossible for the Sudan to be ruled by such a mindless minority, so they staged a coup to stop the mess.

They also said that such a rule by Islamic bigots would isolate a wide sector of Sudanese, Southern Sudanese in particular, and lead to a break out of the country, which had actually happened in 2011.

They also said the rule of those religious bigots would also put the Sudan in confrontation with the other countries of the World.

The coup leaders actually seized power and controlled many of the army units and their armaments.

Here the foxy Islamists sought a mediation to stop what they called possible bloodshed. They sent ranking retired army officers to mediate with the rebels. Because they were true gentlemen, the coup leaders approved the mediation and descended from their armory. Bashir and his men then betrayed their promise and took the officers to the firing range and executed them in cold blood, according to eyewitnesses.

The bodies of the officers were then moved to a deserted area West of Omdurman here where they were buried.

Incessant pleas by the families of the executed officers to show their graves went unheeded by Bashir and his men.

In recent months, the Army, at the behest of the Attorney General, made a search and identified the officers burial ground, actually a summary grave, according to press reports.

Last week the Army also took another consoling step by reinstating the executed officers to its ranks and gave them extra two promotions each. This move would mean an enhancement of the deceased heroes pensions and a restoration of their military and patriotic honor. Other Army officers who managed to flee the executions also received similar promotions.

