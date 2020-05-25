Sudan: 57+ Die in North Darfur Horror Smash

24 May 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Shangil Tobaya / Gireida — At least 57 people died, and 16 others were injured in a horrific traffic accident on the Nyala-El Fasher highway in the area of Um Dereisa in Shangil Tobaya, North Darfur on Thursday.

Witnesses confirmed that a goods vehicle and a passenger lorry collided and caught fire. No further details of the accident have been released as the incident is still under investigation.

Of the injured, six serious cases were transferred to hospital in Nyala, capital of South Darfur, while 10 were able be treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A witness told Radio Dabanga that residents of Shangil Tobaya with the help of the police and members of the Rapid Support Forces buried the dead at Shaddad camp for displaced people in West Shangil Tobaya.

Armed robbery

On Thursday, three people were shot dead and seven others were wounded in an armed robbery at Wadi Kheder in Gireida locality in South Darfur.

Mohamed Mousa told Radio Dabanga that at 5 pm on Thursday, a group of about 20 armed men on horses and motorcycles opened fire on three commercial vehicles while they were coming from El Nadeef market in Buram locality to Gireida locality. As a result, three people were killed instantly and seven others injured. They managed to intercept two vehicles. "Then they robbed the property of the passengers of the two commercial vehicles," Mousa said.

Mousa confirmed that the names of the three people who were killed: Adam Shumein, Hasoun Yagoub, and Abdelgadir El Rayah.

