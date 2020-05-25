Tanzania: Yanga Coach Targets Belgian Striker Andrea Fileccia

Dares Salaam — Young Africans (Yanga) head coach Luc Eymael has shown interest to recruit Belgian attacking midfielder Andrea Fileccia who plays for first division amateur club Royal Francs Borains.

Eymael - who is now in Belgium as a result of the sports lockdown said Fileccia is a good and committed player who can also play as central striker.

"I have seen him and I know he is committed player who I believe will do good for the club. I saw him playing in Belgium in his youth and later joined Feyenoord's youth team," said Eymael.

He said the boy then featured for SBV Excelsior (which played in the Netherland's Premier League) from 2010 to 2012, making his debut on August 7, 2010 against De Graafschap.

The player also featured in South Africa Premier League where-by he played for Free State Stars from 2014 to 2016 and later joined Maritzburg United and played till last year.

"He is a good player and, I believe, with his experience, he will assist the club in goals-scoring as well as creating scoring chances, With Morrison (Benard), Nchimbi (Ditram) and other players, I see the different and efficiency squad in the next year's league season, my target is to have talented and com-mitted players who will make the team crown the title,"said Eymael.

Already, the Rwandan Ally Niyonzima who plays in defensive midfield is on the radar of the club.

So, too, are the Congolese Mpiana Mozizi (who is FC Lupopo striker) and Rossein Tuisila Kisinda, an attacking midfielder who plays for As Vita Club. On the list is also Michael Sarpong who played for Rayon Sport of Rwanda.

Eymael is also focusing to recruit various local players to bolster the team's striking force as well as in the defence.

"The number of local players to be recruited would depend on negotia-tions with their club officials. How-ever, there are difficulties in the mat-ter regarding contract issues. But, things are going on well due to the fact that most of the players we are targeting are willing to join the club. It is no secret," he said.

Yanga also plan to recruit Coastal Union defenders Bakari Mwamnyeto and Ibrahim Amme as well as Mtibwa Sugar's Nickson Job. Tanzania Prisons offensive mid-fielder Cleophas Mkandala is also being linked with