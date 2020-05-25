Liberia: Grand Mufti Congratulates Muslims for Praying for Liberia

24 May 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Liberia's Grand Mufti and Chief Imam, Abubakar Sumaworo has applauded Muslims in Liberia for being committed and for praying for the country during the entire fast month.

Sheik Sumaworo said Liberia is the only denominator for all Liberians and everyone's collective efforts are needed to move the country forward. The Chief Imam noted that the Muslim Community stands ready to promote peace and togetherness.

He applauded Muslims in Liberia for their continued support and prayer to the peace process of the country.

He called on all Muslims the world over to observe social distancing and other health protocols being put in place by the governments in order to stop the transmission of the Coronavirus disease.

Imam Sumaworo said though it was a challenge for Muslims to fast while there is a health crisis, he added, "In the midst of the pandemic, Muslims all around the world mustered the courage and were committed in their prayers. We are glad that fast month has ended in peace."

He continued, "It was not easy but you stood and showed your commitment to the process. Your prayers for our beloved country Liberia and the peace are commendable. We thank all of the philanthropists who provided their support during the period of fasting."

The Grand Mufti specifically pointed a segment of the Muslim Community-- Mandingo Muslims--who he praised for giving one of the 'biggest contributions during the month. He added, "We are glad that we all stood together."

"In the main time, we will like to extend our congratulations to all the Muslims of the world and the Muslims of Liberia in particular for their courage and commitment as well," he said.

He thanked President George Weah for providing security for all Muslims during the period of the fast.

"We salute our President and send our gratitude to him for his solidarity, sympathy and his feelings he has for the Muslims. At the beginning of the Ramadan, he isolated everybody to be safe from the hands of this deadly Coronavirus." Grand Mufti Sumaworo praised President Weah for not discriminating among religions in the country.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.