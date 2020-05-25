Liberia: Rotary Club of Monrovia Donates Nose Masks to Marketers At Old Road and Duport Road Markets

Monrovia — The Rotary Club of Monrovia, the oldest Rotary Club in the country, has donated over 1,000 locally-made nose masks to marketers at the Old Road and Duport Road Markets as part of efforts to reduce the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

The mask distribution started at the Joe T. McClitty Market on the Old Road and later moved to the Duport Road Market.

Speaking during the donation exercise at the Old Road Market, the president-elect of the Rotary Club of Monrovia Francis Karpel cautioned marketers to take all of the health protocols seriously.

According to Mr. Karpel, the nose masks they presented, will help prevent these marketers from contracting the Coronavirus disease.

He spoke how clustered they were in the market buildings and urged them to observe physical distancing.

He said: "Our organization has decided to give you these nose masks for you to be saved."

Kelly Roberts Johnson, an official of the Joe T. McClitty Market, praised the Rotary Club of Monrovia for their gesture to the marketers.

Johnson admitted that social distancing is something that is being ignored by both marketers and buyers.

"Besides the wearing of nose masks, what we are struggling with in this market is for us to really implement social distancing. We really want to put that in place," Johnson said.

He told Mr. Karpel how appreciative they were of his gifts of masks to them.

Also, an official of the Duport Road Market, Cecelia Johnson, appreciated the Rotary Club of Monrovia for the donation.

Madam Johnson added that the masks will help marketers to prevent themselves from contracting the deadly Coronavirus. "We will distribute the masks to our marketers and they will use them for the purpose which you brought them for. We pray that God will bless you and we pray that this virus will soon leave our country," she said.