Somalia Roadside Blast Kills Five, Wounds 15 Others

25 May 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

At least five people were killed and 15 others injured on Sunday in a roadside blast in Baidoa town in southwest Somalia.

A police officer, who declined to be named, said that a land mine exploded near an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp on the outskirts of Baidoa during Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

"The blast occurred near an IDP camp where many people were holding traditional Eid celebrations. We can confirm five people died and 15 others were wounded," the officer said, adding that the casualties could rise as there were many people at the scene.

A spokesman of the Somali government, confirmed the incident, saying the explosion occurred where people were holding Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

