Nigeria: Reports of My Appointment to Lead COVID-19 Growth Committee Is Misinformation - Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Monday debunked media reports that he has been appointed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to lead the sub-committee on post-COVID-19 economic growth adding that the report is not true.

The governor who also disclosed that he has been receiving an avalanche of messages following the report also asked the general public to take appropriate steps and stop the report which he described as a "misinformation."

The governor in a statement by his communications manager, Jackson Ekwugum, said the clarification became necessary following an avalanche of comments, inquiries, and goodwill messages from well-meaning Nigerians regarding the said appointment.

The statement reads in parts: "It is not true that Governor Okowa was appointed to lead a sub-committee on post-COVID-19 economic growth.

"The National Economic Council (NEC) headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo recently created a sub-committee chaired by Okowa to work/liaise with the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 on the process of lifting the national lockdown and reopening the economy.

"It is pertinent to note that this is the normal practice of NEC. The body has always set up sub-committees to deal with pressing national issues and therefore, not something of the media feeding frenzy.

"The media and the public should please take note of this clarification and take appropriate steps to stop the misinformation."