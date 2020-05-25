Nigeria: Scores Escape Death As Two Storey-Building Collapses in Lagos

25 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Residents of No 6 Olonode Street, Ebute Metta, Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, narrowly escaped death on Monday, when the two-storey building partially collapsed during heavy rainfall.

The incident, it was gathered happened around 9.45 am amid heavy downpour.

Director-General, Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu who confirmed the report said all the occupants have been evacuated and directed to relocate to safe accommodation.

According to information, sequel to the collapse, the building had shown signs of distress due to lack of maintenance on the part of the owner.

Oke-Osanyintolu narrated, "Upon arrival at the scene of incident, it was discovered that an old storey building was severely distressed with the reinforcement having corroded resulting in visible cracks on the walls and pillars likely due to a lack of maintenance.

"Further investigations revealed that all the slabs of the building are weak and as a result, part of the building has collapsed.

"Fortunately, there is no loss of life nor injury sustained at the scene. LASEMA responders and Lagos Building Control Agency, LABCA officials and other emergency responders are currently at the scene of incident to salvage the situation.

"Meanwhile, all the occupants have been immediately evacuated and the entire building cordoned off to prevent any secondary incident. Rescue operation ongoing."

