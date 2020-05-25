Liberia: Major Hospitals in Montserrado, Margibi Counties to Get Essential Medical Supplies

25 May 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Leroy M. Sonpon, III

-- Sen. Joseph poised to donate another 40-feet container of medical supplies

As many hospitals are facing a potential shortage of medical supplies and personal protective equipments, Montserrado County Senior Senator Saah Hardy Joseph is poised to donate another consignment of essential medical supplies to health centers in Montserrado and Margibi Counties respectively.

This week's donation to hospitals and clinics will be the fourth in 2020 and the second since the pandemic erupted in March.

Offloading the 40-feet container of medical supplies at his political office at Chocolate City Junction, Somalia Drive, Sen. Joseph told journalists that the donation is his way to promote and encourage a "healthy Liberia" and kick out the Coronavirus as he did with the Ebola Virus in 2014.

On Saturday, May, 23, which was his birthday, spent the day offloading the medical supplies.

Sen. Joseph replaced President George Manneh Weah in the Senate in a by-election he won in 2018 after the 2017 Presidential and general election. Prior, he was Montserrado County District #13 Representative from 2012 to 2017 before becoming Senator.

Since 2010, Sen. Joseph has been donating several medical supplies to hospitals in Liberia through goodwill from partners in the United States and is worth millions of dollars.

Most of the medical supplies were provided through a longstanding partnership with the "Gateway Medical Alliance", a humanitarian group based in United States.

"Our brave medical professionals and first-responders are on the front lines of keeping us safe, and we must do everything we can to buttress their efforts, and these donations are our contributions to contribute to their selfless efforts," Sen. Joseph said.

Meanwhile, prior to the announcement of donation of medical supplies to mayor health centers in counties, Sen. Joseph has also announced that the ongoing construction of his mini-university will reach four storeys.

The construction, which started on February 2, has reached the first storey roof level.

He said the fourth storey will be dedicated to health science; and the cost of project will be about US$2 million, instead of the previously estimated US$1.5 million.

As of Sunday, May 24, Liberia had recorded 255 coronavirus cases; 136 recoveries, and 26 deaths.

Read the original article on Observer.

