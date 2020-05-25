Liberia: NCCC Gets University Status

The the National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE) has granted Nimba County Community College a university status to offer bachelor degree.

According to information reaching the Daily Observer from the Communications Department of the college, the letter granting the accreditation was released to the college on Saturday, May 16, 2020, after several years of negotiations with NCHE.

The college will now be awarding bachelor degree in five courses. The courses include Mining Engineering, Nursing, Primary Education, Secondary Education, and Management respectively.

"Beginning next academic year, this college will be called "Nimba County University College" instead of Nimba County Community College," said Alastair Zorh, Communications Director.

NCCC is one of the colleges established in 2009 during the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Administration.

It has held five graduation convocation exercises, granting Associate of Arts Degree to over 1000 students.

The college began pursuing the university status after its first convocation exercise in 2015, which former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai served as the Guest Speaker.

Under the leadership of Dr. Edward Lama Wonkeyor, the administration had continued the work begun by Wonkeyor's predecessor, Dr. Yar Gono, who was removed in 2018 by President George Weah on recommendation from Senator Prince Johnson.

In order to live up to status the college has gotten now, the administration has a lot of criteria to meet, some of which include recruiting and training of qualified manpower at master's degree level, and improvement of infrastructures among others.

The granting of a full fledged degree status to the institution is likely to draw a lot of students, both old and new, to enroll for a bachelor degree, since many people cannot commute to the University of Liberia at Fendall and Monrovia, or other private universities.

The NCUC will be the third public university in Liberia after the University of Liberia and the Tubman University in Maryland County.

"We have more instructors with Masters in areas that the NCHE granted to offer bachelor degree," said Mr. Edwin Kruah, Vice President for Administration.