Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Gives Hope to Pregnant Women in Bomi County

Donates food and non-food items

As the world continues to battle under the yoke of the COVID-19, that is wreaking havoc on lives and livelihoods across the globe, the management of Lonestar Cell MTN on May 21, 2020, hand over food and non-food items to 100 pregnant women in Senjeh, Tubmanburg, Bomi County, District #1.

The Lonestar Cell MTN's distribution, which was were held recently was done in partnership with Bomi County District #1 Representative Edwin Melvin Snowe, Jr.

Items donated to the women by the company included: four hand-washing drums, 25 bags of 25kg rice, 25 three gallons of argo oil, luncheon meat, soap, Clorox, while Representative Snowe also matched the same amount of quantity of rice and oil provided by Lonestar Cell MTN.

The company also provided promotional materials to ten elderly women during the event.

At the start of the distribution, Representative Snowe thanked the management of Lonestar Cell MTN for the huge gesture to the pregnant women in his District.

He said providing food for "our people to stay home and observe social distancing is a great intervention by the company", adding that Lonestar Cell MTN is the first company to identify with the people in the County.

Marking remarks, Ms. Famata Farley, who led a team of Lonestar family to present the items on behalf of their management said "The donation exercise is intended to help support the national fight against COVID-19. We have always stood with the people of Liberia through changing times and we will continue to do all we can to that will bring relief to the citizens of Liberia."

Ms. Farley is also the Business and Sales Representative at Lonestar Cell MTN.

She said: "We are reaching out to communities with these donations from our past experience, we know that impoverished and minority communities such as orphans, the elderly, pregnant women, and the disabled are the hardest hit during public health crisis like this. So, we want to say on behalf of Lonestar, please accept this in good faith."

The beneficiaries also used the occasion to thank Lonestar Cell MTN for the gesture and promised to use them for the intended purpose as they continue to follow MOH/WHO protocols on COVID-19.

In addition, Lonestar Cell MTN on Saturday, May 23rd, also donated other food items to the Muslim community as they climax this year's Ramadan.

The items were presented to the head of the interim leadership of the National Muslims Council of Liberia, Imam Abdullah Mansaray for onward distribution.

Lonestar Cell MTN recently revealed its 350k Y'ello Hope package to help in the fight the coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak. In a news release issued last week, it was revealed that since the beginning of the outbreak, Lonestar Cell MTN through its Y'ello Hope initiative, has supported the national COVID-19 response efforts in Liberia.