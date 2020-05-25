Mozambique: Four New COVID-19 Cases, Three New Recoveries

Maputo — A further three people have recovered from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, Mozambique's National Director of Public Health, Rosa Marlene, announced on Saturday.

Speaking in Maputo at the Ministry of Health's daily press conference on the Covid-19 crisis, Marlene said the three were all Mozambican citizens from Afungi, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

They were part of the cluster of cases diagnosed at the camp on the Afungi peninsula operated by the French oil and gas company Total.

All three were asymptomatic, and did not need any hospital treatment. They were kept in home isolation while the infection lasted.

These cases bring the number of people who have made a full recovery from Covid-19 to 51.

Marlene said that, from the start of the crisis until Saturday, 7,947 suspect cases had been tested, 467 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 241 were from Maputo City, 106 from Maputo province, 80 from Cabo Delgado, 21 from Sofala, 15 from Zambezia, two from Tete, one from Inhambane and one from Gaza.

463 of the samples were negative, and four tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 168. Two of the new positive cases were Mozambican citizens, and two were Zambians. All displayed mild to moderate symptoms of the disease.

Two of the new cases were men in the central city of Beira - one in the 25-34 year age group, and the other in the 35-44 year group.

The other two, a man and a woman both in the 25-34 year age group, are from the Cabo Delgado district of Palma. This brings the number of confirmed cases in Palma to ten. Although the Afungi Peninsula is in Palma districts, it seems that this cluster of Palma cases is not directly related to the Total camp in Afungi.

Broken down by province, the distribution of the 168 positive cases is as follows: Cabo Delgado, 90; Maputo City, 41; Maputo Province, 20; Sofala, 10; Inhambane, three; Tete, two; Manica, one; Gaza, one.

125 of the cases are men, and 43 are women. 130 are Mozambican citizens, and 38 are foreign nationals.

Thus, as of Saturday, Mozambique's key Covid-19 statistics were: 168 confirmed cases, of whom 51 have made a full recovery, and 117 are active cases. One person is currently hospitalized, and there have been no confirmed deaths from Covid-19.