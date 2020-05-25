Namibia: COVID-19 Diagnosed Trucker Escapes From Quarantine

25 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue and Sonia Smith

HEALTH minister Kalumbi Shangula on Sunday morning confirmed a positive case of covid-19 at Walvis Bay.

The latest case is a male truck driver aged 47, who had escaped into the community from the truck port quarantine facility with another trucker.

The truck driver travelled from South Africa on 8 May.

"His last trip to South Africa was on 3 May 2020. He was quarantined at Walvis Bay truck port, then he sneaked out into the community with another truck driver. They were apprehended by the police and put in a supervised quarantine at the Walvis Bay hospital isolation unit. The contact tracing team from the ministry will trace the contacts, especially in the community where he went," the minister said.

He added that the driver's results came out positive yesterday, bringing Namibia's cases of Covid-19 to 21.

"He is asymptomatic and remains at the Walvis Bay isolation unit. This is the fifth confirmed case from quarantine groups, who all travelled back from South Africa," Shangula stated.

The two drivers have since been fired by their employer for contravening the quarantine regulations.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Celebrating Africa Day During The COVID-19 Pandemic

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.