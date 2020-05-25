Malawi: Chakwera Hails Catholic Bishops Epistle - 'God Talking to Malawi'

25 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera has hailed the Catholic bishops pastoral letter, describing it as God talking to Malawi.

Chakwera: Catholic bishops pastoral letter raises pertinent issues affecting Malawi today

Speaking at Kapiri in Mchinji on Sunday at a campaign rally, Chakwera--a cleric who served as Malawi Assemblies of God president before joining frontline politics in 2013--said the pastoral letter nailed it perfectly on problems facing the country.

The Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM)--a grouping of Catholic bishops--issued a pastoral which was read in all Catholic churches on Sunday in which, among others, they expressed concern over rising tribalism in the country, political violence, impunity, corruption, dysfunctional public services and poor governance.

"The government should take heed of the problems highlighted in the pastoral letter because the church has a prophetic role. The government must listen," Chakwera said.

MCP leader said once in power, his government would listen to any piece of advice from the church.

He advised the government not to respond to the pastoral letter but instead correct the wrongs in government highlighted in the pastoral letter.

"We look up to you religious leaders to speak out on such issues. We will listen and we will come to you for advice," said Chakwera.

UTM Party has also said the influential Catholic Church has given credence for appetite of change of leadership in the country.

"There is need for regime change so that things change for the betterment of our country. We are propagating change, we want to change such," said UTM spokesman Joseph Chidanti Malunga.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has not given any comment to the bishops' epistle.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
