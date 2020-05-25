Malawi: Msaka Says Atupele Adds Value to Mutharika Presidential Ticket for Malawi Rerun

25 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Synd Kalimbuka

Vice President for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in eastern region Bright Msaka has said the alliance between DPP and UDF will shock and shame opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and its opposition partners, saying President Peter Mutharika and his running mate Atupele Muluzi will emerge victors.

Msaka at Nasawa Trading Centre during whistle-stop campaign

Msaka said President Mutharika was right to pick Atupele, president of United Democrtaic Front (UDF), as his runing mate because he fosters unity and that he bring to the presidential ticket qualities of servant leadership and respect for the law.

Speaking during whistle stop tour he conducted at Nasawa, Mateketa and Chikomwe in Zomba Thondwe Constituency on Sunday, Msaka urged people not to vote for violent leaders as demonstrated by looting of people's properties by the opposition .

"If the over 70 000 people who did not vote in Zomba alone go and cast their votes, the opposition parties will really be disappointed," he said.

He promised people in the area that government has plans to upgrade the road from Thondwe to Jali as one way of easing transport problems.

He described Tonse Alliance leadership as violent who do not protect democratic governance but lawlessness.

DPP-UDF alliance is very optimistic that they will win the fresh elections.

Director of Operations for DPP Rev. Mwayi Kamuyambeni urged people not to pay attention to opposition alliance, saying it is built on sand and not solid foundation.

Traditional Authority Mbiza and Sub Traditional Authorities Ntholowa and Ngwelero said voting for MCP is the same as killing oneself.

The chiefs said they can not forget the evil things the MCP did during Hastings Kamuzu Banda dictatorship.

Among top party officials present during the tour includes Blue League National Chairperson Dumisani Lindani, Member of Parliament for Zomba Chisi Mark Botomani, MP for Zomba Thondwe Rosby Gadama, MP for Zomba Central Bester Awali, Director of Youth for Eastern region Steven Bamusi, Mayer for Zomba city and senior Chief Mlumbe.

Tagged:
