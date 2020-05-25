Malawi: Minister Launches 2 Road Projects to Ease Transportation Problems in Chiradzulu

25 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Memory Chatonda- Mana

Minister of Transport and Public Works, Ralph Jooma has described the launching two road construction projects in Chiradzulu as a milestone to ease transportation problems the district was facing.

Jooma marks the beginning of the construction

He said the project is expected to link outlying areas of Chiradzulu South Constituency to the country's major cities and towns.

On Saturday, the Minister alongside the area's Member of Parliament, Joseph Mwanamvekha rolled out construction works in Chiradzulu for the Makande-Chimwawa-Namachete road and the Mikolongwe-Chikaonda-Thumbwe-PIM road.

"So far, in this financial year alone, we have started construction of over 22 roads. We are constructing 12 of the roads using low volume seal but the other ten are going to be top quality roads. All these roads are being upgraded to bituminous surface level," Jooma said.

Expected to be implemented over a period of nine months, he said, the two projects would improve interlink trade and further spar various projects to be undertaken by the government in the area.

"The Makande-Chimwawa-Namachete road will connect Midima road with the Limbe-Mloza border road shortening the distance between the two points. This will lead to reduced transport costs and improve the business environment," Jooma observed.

Mota-Engil will construct the 10 kilometre stretch on the Makande-Chimwawa-Namachete road budgeted at K4.2 billion while Top Range Civil Engineering Contractors will carry out works on the 10 kilometre Mikolongwe-Chikaonda-Thumbwe-PIM road stretch pegged at K 3.7 billion.

Commenting on the projects, Mwanamvekha said the projects emphasize government's determination to improve the state of infrastructure in the constituency.

"We have a number of facilities in this area. We have hospitals, a teacher training college as well as schools. The coming of the project will spur businesses and at the same time, transportation of patients from here to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital or Chiradzulu District Hospital will be made easy," he said.

In 2018, Government developed the national master plan aimed at growing the country's economy through the enhancement of the transport sector which, according to Jooma, would go a long way in improving the transport sector through road construction.

The Roads Authority (RA) has been designated the implementing agency in both road projects.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.