Zimbabwe: Removal of Banks From Sanctions Hailed

25 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Herald Reporters

Bankers, farmers and economists have praised the full removal of Agribank and the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) from the US sanctions list, saying the development will help the agriculture sector, which is critical in turning around the economy.

The American Department of Treasury last week implemented an earlier decision to lift sanctions against the two banks by removing the need for those dealing with the banks from first obtaining specific permission. This allows Agribank and IDBZ to engage in international business more easily and obtain lines of credit.

The two banks were put under US sanctions in July 2008. In April 2013, the sanctions were partially lifted by the issuance of a licence permitting business with the two banks subject to limitations. In February 2016, they were removed from the sanctions list, but the licence requirements remained.

These licence requirements have since been removed with effect from Thursday by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury. Agribank acting chief executive, Mr Elfas Chimbera, told The Herald that the total lifting of OFAC sanctions, was a "very positive development for the bank".

"In particular over the past several years, Agribank has been expanding the search for correspondent banking relationships as well as regional and international lines of credit to support agriculture financing and development. This development therefore, is positive as it measurably enables the bank to further expand the search for correspondent banking relationships as well as medium and long-term lines of credit critical for agriculture financing and development," said Mr Chimbera.

Economist, Mr Persistence Gwanyanya, said the removal of sanctions for Agribank and IDBZ will help ease international transactions as well as help the two banks access international capital easily.

"It is very difficult for the external world to transact with Agribank as it was on the US sanctions list, which meant that all US dollar transactions had to go through the US and get scrutinised, with dire consequences for any party that breaches the regulations regarding transacting with anyone on the sanctions list as defined by United States Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

"Because of this, the banks lost its correspondent banking relationships, making it difficult to transact internationally."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Celebrating Africa Day During The COVID-19 Pandemic

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.