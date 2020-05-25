Zimbabwe: Zc Board Approves Women's Selection Panel

25 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Sport

THE Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Board has announced the establishment of a three-member national women's selection panel.

This is one of the resolutions passed during the Board's first virtual meeting held yesterday.

Former Zimbabwe international cricket players Julia Chibhabha, Thando Mlilo and Emily Njinjika will make up the national women's selection panel.

Chibhabha, the first captain of the Zimbabwe national women's cricket team, will be the convenor.

The Board has also approved the payment of an allowance to cushion non-contracted women players of national interest.

During the meeting, held online due to the coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging the world, the Board was also apprised of ZC's business continuity plans during and after the national lockdown imposed by the Government in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

The Board also discussed the guidelines for the safe resumption of cricket published by the International Cricket Council to assist its members in restarting cricket activity as government restrictions owing to Covid-19 start to relax. -- Zimbabwe Cricket.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Celebrating Africa Day During The COVID-19 Pandemic

