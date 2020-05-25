Malawi: Chakwera Promises Good Livelihood Through National Youth Service

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president, Lazarus Chakwera, on Saturday pledged to improve lives of young people in the country by commissioning National Youth Service (NYS) which he said will help to create employment in the country.

Chakwera on the campaign trail in Dowa Chakwera stormed Dowa and Kasungu districts

Speaking during the whistle-stop tours in Dowa, Chakwera said it is sad that for long time Malawi youths have been abused by politicians.

"The linchpin of the MCP's youth policy is to build the capacity of the youth as key agents for social change and economic development. This should foster the determination of young people to improve the social, political and economic fabric of society. This is why we will create National Youth Service," said Chakwera.

Chakwera is torchbearer of the nine-party Tonse Alliance.

He said the youth will be a priority for his government because they represent a significant and growing human resource with potential to contribute to sustainable development.

Chakwera said in the current set - up the youth lack basic opportunities to develop their potential.

"The strategies of the various challenges in life include develop a youth leadership programme through the National Service Scheme as a platform for involving youth at all levels in the country's development efforts."

Chakwera said his administration will implement fully the provisions of the youth policy, which aims to empower the youth and encourage their participation in development processes as well as reach their potential.

The opposition presidential candidate received applause from people during whistle stop tours when he announced that Malawians will buy fertilizer at K4595.

He said this will accord farmers opportunity to improve their opportunity and livelihood.