South Africa: Community Forum Battles to Feed the Hungry in Bonteheuwel

After many households have lost their income during the lockdown, Bonteheuwel Community Forum is ensuring that households don't go hungry.

The Bonteheuwel Community Forum started distributing food parcels when the lockdown was enforced. Now, with many households stuck at home, they are battling to feed the growing number of households in need.

"The first week we handed out about 220 parcels. Every week we were handing out food parcels, then we found it was becoming too difficult because it takes a lot of money and we were not servicing everybody," said Henriette Abrahams, chairperson of the Bonteheuwel Community Forum.

The number of people who were in need had grown rapidly as each week households were losing their income, said Abrahams.

The funds for the food parcels were raised by the Bonteheuwel Community Forum from residents and friends.

About 1,500 food parcels were distributed in the first few weeks before the forum decided to switch to cooking meals for residents.

Seventeen blocks in the area have feeding scheme teams. These feeding schemes are made up of mostly women who cook in their homes in 100-litre pots.

The feeding schemes cater for Bonteheuwel as well as residents in adjacent areas in Jakes...