South Africa: 16 Arrested for Illegal Hunting On Eastern Cape Farm

Sixteen hunters have been arrested for illegal hunting after they allegedly killed 12 springboks at a private farm in the Hofmeyr district in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Captain Lariane Jonker said 32 hunting dogs were taken to the SPCA.

Jonker said the Green Scorpions arrested the men, aged 23 to 48, on the farm Gruisheuwel on Sunday.

Jonker said: "An official from the Department of Environmental Affairs, Queenstown [Komani], effected the arrests when 12 carcasses were found in the suspects' possession. The springboks were hunted with dogs and knives, which were also confiscated. The 32 dogs were taken to the SPCA in Queenstown [Komani]."

Jonker said the Hofmeyr police were investigating a case of illegal hunting.

The suspects were due to appear in the Hofmeyr Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

