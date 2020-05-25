South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Welcomes Move to COVID-19 Level 3 in Conjunction With Targeted Hotspot Plan

press release

Premier Winde welcomes move to Alert Level 3 in conjunction with targeted hotspot plan

The Western Cape Government welcomes the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the entire country will move to Alert Level 3, in conjunction with the targeted hotspot plan.

This targeted hotspot plan will utilise our combined government resources to slow the spread of the virus, to protect vulnerable people, and to save lives. We look forward to working with all levels of government in implementing this plan.

We are facing a very serious situation in the Western Cape and the rest of South Africa. The lockdown did not stop the virus, it only bought us time. It will continue to spread, and more and more people will be infected over the coming weeks.

To put it simply: things are going to get worse before they get better. We cannot let our foot off the pedal now, and in fact, we must work harder than ever before to slow the spread of this virus.

That is why it will not be business as usual in the Western Cape. We must all change our behaviour to keep safe and to save lives.

Every single one of us has a role to play in doing this. When you keep yourself safe - by wearing a cloth mask when in public, by keeping your distance, by following the golden rules of hygiene and by staying home as much as possible - you keep your loved ones safe too.

While most people will recover after being infected, some of the people we love the most, who might be older or have an underlying health condition, may not. We must change the way we live so that they are protected too.

I know that if we all work together in this way, with this common goal, we can get through this difficult time for our province and country. The responsibility on all of us has never been greater. So please keep safe and help us save lives.

The details of the Western Cape's targeted hotspot plan can be viewed here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/news/western-cape-s-whole-government-targeted-hotspot-plan-we-need-save-lives-present-and-future

The details of how the Western Cape's health response has been adapted to protect high risk and vulnerable people can be viewed here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/news/our-priority-protect-vulnerable-and-those-high-risk-our-curve-rises

The interventions taken by the Western Cape Government to prepare the province for the peak of infections can be found here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/news/western-cape-has-prepared-its-healthcare-system-peak-and-must-move-level-3-conjunction-targeted

The details of how the Western Cape Government is working with business to ensure they open safely and responsibly: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/news/helping-businesses-open-safely-and-responsibly