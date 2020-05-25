South Africa: COVID-19 Cases Rise to 22 583

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has announced a total number of 22 583 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa.

"A total of 583 855 tests have been conducted to date with 19 485 tests done in the past 24 hour testing cycle," Mkhize said on Sunday.

The Western Cape is leading with 14 740 people testing positive for the virus, followed by Gauteng with 2 773 positive cases.

Eastern Cape has recorded 2 690 cases, KwaZulu-Natal 1 815, Frees State 202, North West 94, Mpumalanga 101, Limpopo 128, and Northern Cape 40.

The Minister said 22 more COVID-19 related deaths have also been recorded, bringing the total national deaths to 429.

"The total number of recoveries is 11 100. This translates to a recovery rate of 49%. This is above the global recovery rate which is 42%," the Minister said.