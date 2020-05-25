South Africa: Staffer At a Cape Town Primary School Tests Positive for COVID-19

25 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Cebelihle Mthethwa

A staff member at Hague Primary School in Delft in Cape Town has tested positive for Covid-19, the Department of Education said on Monday.

This comes as some teachers returned to schools on Monday in preparation for the return of Grade 7 and 12 pupils, who will going back to class first in a phased approach from 1 June.

"I can confirm that there is a case, but unfortunately cannot say which staff member due privacy", said Western Cape education department spokesperson Kerry Mauchline.

Mauchline said the necessary protocols will be followed, adding that the school will be cleaned and sanitised.

Those who had been in close contact with the infected person will need to self-isolate for 14 days, added Mauchline.

News24 reported the department is mapping ways to ensure that schools reopen under safe conditions to avoid the risk of Covid-19 spreading once the phasing-in of pupils commences.

The department confirmed that Hague Primary School will still be reopening on 1 June.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Celebrating Africa Day During The COVID-19 Pandemic

