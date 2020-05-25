Lesotho: President Cyril Ramaphosa Congratulates New Lesotho Prime Minister

23 May 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa and Chairperson of the African Union, has congratulated Dr Moeketsi Majoro on his appointment as the new Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho.

The appointment of Dr Majoro follows the retirement of former Prime Minister Dr Thomas Thabane who vacated office before the end of his term in 2022.

Dr Thabane tendered his resignation in a public announcement made on 18 May 2020.

His Majesty King Letsie III took the advice from the Council of State's decision to appoint Dr Majoro as the Prime Minister-Designate.

To this effect Dr Majoro was sworn-in as the new prime Minister of Lesotho at the Royal Palace on Wednesday 20 May 2020.

President Ramaphosa, in his capacity as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Facilitator to the Kingdom of Lesotho, reiterated his commitment to continue working with the government and people of Lesotho to ensure successful implementation of the comprehensive reforms as enumerated in the Reforms Authority Bill.

President Ramaphosa also wished former Prime Minister Thabane well during his retirement and commended him for the collaborative work during the facilitation process that has placed Lesotho at the cusp of realising the said reforms.

Furthermore, the President assured the new Prime Minister of his personal dedication to further strengthen and consolidate bilateral relations between South Africa and Lesotho as well as enhanced cooperation on regional, continental and global issues of mutual interest.

