South Africa: COVID-19 - Gauteng Has 2 773 Confirmed Cases and 29 Deaths

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng sat at 2 773 as of Monday, with 1 899 recoveries and 29 deaths, the Gauteng Department of Health said.

Johannesburg still had the highest number of infections with 1 385 cases and 1 108 recoveries, followed by Ekurhuleni with 606 cases and 452 recoveries and Tshwane with 384 cases and 271 recoveries.

Meanwhile, production at an AngloGold mine in Gauteng has halted becasue of Covid-19, the department said.

Breakdown of the remaining cases per district:

Sedibeng: 49 cases, 21 recoveries

West Rand: 111 cases, 47 recoveries

Unallocated: 238 cases

In the City of Johannesburg district, City of Johannesburg B was the sub-district with the most cases - 213. This sub-district consists of Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown and Parktown North.

In the district of Ekurhuleni, sub-district Ekurhuleni North1 had the most cases, with 197. This sub-district consists of Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa and Winnie Mandela.

In the City of Tshwane, the sub-district City of Tshwane 3 had the highest number of cases - 128. This sub-district consists of Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus and Pretoria West.

In addition, out of a total of 11 699 contacts traced, 9 040 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period and subsequently been de-isolated after they reported no symptoms of Covid-19.

Underground production at AngloGold Ashanti mine halted

The allocation of cases in Gauteng was an ongoing process.

On Monday, the provincial health department also said underground production at AngloGold Ashanti's Mponeng mine had been closed until further notice after 164 persons tested positive for Covid-19.Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku visited the Mponeng mine in the Merafong sub-district on Sunday "to ensure that there is a swift response in the management of the cases".In addition, the department has made three quarantine/isolation facilities, Nasrec Transnet (Esselen Park) and Eskom available to accommodate some of the positive cases.

