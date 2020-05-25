South Africa: COVID-19 - Gauteng Has 2 773 Confirmed Cases and 29 Deaths

25 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng sat at 2 773 as of Monday, with 1 899 recoveries and 29 deaths, the Gauteng Department of Health said.

Johannesburg still had the highest number of infections with 1 385 cases and 1 108 recoveries, followed by Ekurhuleni with 606 cases and 452 recoveries and Tshwane with 384 cases and 271 recoveries.

Meanwhile, production at an AngloGold mine in Gauteng has halted becasue of Covid-19, the department said.

Breakdown of the remaining cases per district:

Sedibeng: 49 cases, 21 recoveries

West Rand: 111 cases, 47 recoveries

Unallocated: 238 cases

In the City of Johannesburg district, City of Johannesburg B was the sub-district with the most cases - 213. This sub-district consists of Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown and Parktown North.

In the district of Ekurhuleni, sub-district Ekurhuleni North1 had the most cases, with 197. This sub-district consists of Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa and Winnie Mandela.

In the City of Tshwane, the sub-district City of Tshwane 3 had the highest number of cases - 128. This sub-district consists of Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus and Pretoria West.

In addition, out of a total of 11 699 contacts traced, 9 040 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period and subsequently been de-isolated after they reported no symptoms of Covid-19.

Underground production at AngloGold Ashanti mine halted

The allocation of cases in Gauteng was an ongoing process.

On Monday, the provincial health department also said underground production at AngloGold Ashanti's Mponeng mine had been closed until further notice after 164 persons tested positive for Covid-19.Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku visited the Mponeng mine in the Merafong sub-district on Sunday "to ensure that there is a swift response in the management of the cases".In addition, the department has made three quarantine/isolation facilities, Nasrec Transnet (Esselen Park) and Eskom available to accommodate some of the positive cases.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Celebrating Africa Day During The COVID-19 Pandemic

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.