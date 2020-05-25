South Africa: Minister Thoko Didiza Welcomes Donations of Food Parcels, Sanitizers and Masks By Commodity Groups and Private Sector During Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic

22 May 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister Didiza welcomes donations of food parcels, sanitizers and masks by commodity groups and the private sector

The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Ms Thoko Didiza welcomes donations of food parcels, sanitizers and masks by individual farmers, farmer organisations, Agribusinesses as well business enterprises.

"The contributions made by Golden Harvest, African Farmers Association of South Africa (AFASA), Bitter Fence, and Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP) are an indication that Ubuntu and solidarity remains the character of our society," said Minister Didiza.

"The interventions of government in partnership with other civil society organisations, community members and individuals in ensuring food security amongst our people remains an important during this time of the pandemic. We must continue to support those who work in the fields and in agribusiness industries because they remain vulnerable in the face of the disease. We continue to appeal to our farmers and owners of agribusinesses to do all that they can to have work plans that comply with our health protocols on COVID-19," she concluded.

