South Africa: General Khehla John Sitole Orders a Manhunt for Cop-Killers

24 May 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla John Sitole has ordered a manhunt for the suspects responsible for the killing of 32-year-old Constable Xolani Zulu last night in Kwa Nyuswa, Hillcrest Policing precinct in KwaZulu-Natal.

At about 19:30 last night the off-duty Constable had returned to his home when he was met by gunfire by at least two men at the gate. It is alleged that the two gunmen arrived at the constable's house and waited for him to return. The suspects, using what appeared to be a rifle and a handgun and without warning, opened fire on the constable killing him instantly.

The police were informed and the Station Management immediately mobilized all the necessary resources to attend to the crime scene as per the 72-Hour Activation Plan. Constable Zulu, a married father of three young children was stationed at KwaNdengezi Police Station, serving in the SAPS for the past eight years.

The National Commissioner has conveyed his condolences to the Zulu family and instructed the management of the province to afford his family the support needed during their time of mourning and beyond. "I have been assured that the management of KwaNdengezi Police Station have arranged for our Employee Health and Wellness to give bereavement support to the family of Constable Zulu", said General Sitole.

"I am confident that the immediate implementation of the 72-Hour Activation Plan which includes the mobilisation of Crime Intelligence, Forensic Services and the Hawks will yield positive results", added General Sitole.

We are appealing to anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact us on MySAPS APP or on the SAPS Crime Stop number ‪08600 10111. All information received will be treated with confidentiality.

