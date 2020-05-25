Tunisia: COVID-19 - 3 More Infection Cases Reported in Mahdia

Tunis/Tunisia — Three more COVID-19 infection cases have been reported in the mandatory quarantine centres in Mahdia, Local Health Director in Mahdia Samia Fekih Ahmed told TAP.

These cases include two Tunisians who had recently been repatriated from Saudi Arabia and the third one is a domestic infection case of a man from Sfax governorate who had contact with an infected returnee from Saudi Arabia, the same source specified.

The 3 mandatory quarantine centres in Mahdia currently host 629 persons, according to the same source.

Mahdia governorate has recorded 19 confirmed COVID-19 infection cases since last March, including 2 deaths and 16 recoveries.