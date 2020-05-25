Tunisia: COVID-19 - Tunisia Reports 3 More Infection Cases On May 24 (Health Ministry)

25 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Health Ministry announced in a press release issued Monday that 8 persons have tested positive of COVID-19, including 3 imported ones (2 is Sousse and 1 in Sfax) among persons repartriated and placed in mandatory quarantine, as well as 5 previous infection cases who have tested positive again, out of 167 conducted screening tests (10 as part of follow-up measure of previous ceses).

As such, the tally now is up to 1,051 confirmed infection cases out of all 47,816 screening tests conducted since the start of the pandemic last March.

The number of recoveries rose to 917, 86 are still infected and are under health care, including only 3 who are currently hosptalised and 48 deaths caused by COVID-19.

