Mozambique: Sharp Increase in Number of COVID-19 Cases

Maputo — This weekend, Mozambique recorded a further 26 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, the largest leap in a single 24 hour period since the pandemic began.

Speaking on Sunday in Maputo, at the Health Ministry's daily press conference on the Covid-19 crisis, the national director of public health, Rosa Marlene, said that to date 8,463 suspect cases have been tested, 516 of them in the previous 24 hours. This is the largest number of tests administered in a single day so far.

Of the samples tested, 164 were from the northern province of Cabo Delgado, which remains the province worst hit by the disease. There were 134 from Maputo city, 83 from Maputo province, 47 from Sofala, 42 from Tete, 21 from Inhambane, 19 from Nampula and six from Gaza.

490 of the samples tested proved negative, but there were 26 positive results, bringing the total number of positive cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 194.

24 of these new cases were Mozambican citizens, and there was also a South African and a national of the United States. Nine of the patients are asymptomatic, and 24 show mild to moderate symptoms of Covid-19.

22 of these cases are from Cabo Delgado. Nine are from the Afungi Peninsula, which is home to the largest known cluster of Covid-19 cases in the country, at the camp in Afungi operated by the French oil and gas company Total. These cases resulted from retesting Total employees at Afungi.

Eight of the Afungi cases are men, varying in age from 25 to 59. The ninth is a young woman, in the 15-24 age group.

Ilesh Jani, the general director of the National Health Institute (INS), said on first testing, all nine had negative results. But the retesting gave a positive result. He thought this situation was not unusual in cases where the viral load is very low, and can fluctuate. The first sample may have been taken at a time when the virus had oscillated to undetectable levels.

Eleven of the new cases are from the Cabo Delgado provincial capital, Pemba. These include two children, a boy and a girl in the 5-14 year age bracket. There are also five adult women and four adult men, aged between 15 and 59. Marlene said that two of the positive cases in Pemba were detected by retesting people who used to work at the Afungi camp.

There were also a man and a woman in Palma town, both in the 25-44 year age group. This brings the cluster of cases in Palma to ten. Although Afungi is in Palma district the cases in Palma town do not seem to be directly related to the Afungi cluster.

For the first time, Nampula, the most populous province in the country has entered the Covid-19 map. Three of the new cases are from the provincial capital, Nampula city. One is a boy under five years of age, and the other two are women, one in the 15-24 year age group, and one in the 25-34 year age group.

Finally, a new case was detected in Maputo province. She is a woman in the 35-44 year age bracket.

The breakdown of the 194 positive cases by province is as follows: Cabo Delgado, 112; Maputo City, 41; Maputo province, 21; Sofala, 10; Nampula, three; Inhambane, three; Tete, two; Manica, one; Gaza, one.

All 26 new cases are now under home isolation, said Marlene, and health staff are tracing their contacts, who will be ordered into 14 day quarantine.

145 (75 per cent) of the positive cases are men, and 49 (25 per cent) are women. 150 (77 per cent) are Mozambican citizens, and 44 (23 per cent) are foreigners.

The key Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are: 194 confirmed cases, of whom 51 have made a full recovery, and 143 are active cases. Two cases are currently hospitalised, and there have been no confirmed deaths from Covid-19.