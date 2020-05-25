Somalia: Alshabab Attacks Military Camp in Lower Shabelle, Casualties Unknown

Armed Al-Shabab militias have attacked a camp in the outskirts Bal'ad district of middle Shabelle on Monday.

According to Alshabab 2 military have been killed.

The armed men fled into the thicket immediately after the incident.

On a statement Alshabab claimed responsibility and said they were behind the attack.

They also claim they took two AK 47s from the army and killed 2 soldiers.

The government is yet to establish the number of casualties.

Alshabab, Al-Qaeda linked group is fighting to establish its own rule. The group controls small sections of areas the region.