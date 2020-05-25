Malawi: Returnees Protest Against COVID-19 Test At Border, 1 Jump Fence

25 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police in Mwanza are battling with citizens returning from South Africa who are refusing to be tested for coronavirus (Covid-19) at the border post.

A returnee from South Africa trying to flee Covid-19 test on a motorcycle before he was apprehended The returnees protesting against Covid-19 tests at Mwanza border Some of the buses which brought the returnees from South Africa

One of the returnees managed to jump fence and was about to be whisked away on a motorcycle before he was apprehended.

He did not want the Covid-19 test.

Ministry of Health guidelines mandates health workers to test those arriving from South Africa right away at the border before entering the country.

The people who have been ferried in nine buses are opting to be taken to a quarantine centre instead of being tested at the point of entry.

However, Mwanza District Hospital spokesperson Dikilirani Chadza has said that the people have to be tested right there at the border before proceeding into the country.

Tagged:
