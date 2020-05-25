Uganda: Government Probes 7,800 Pensioners

25 May 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Nobert Atukunda

The Ministry of Public Service has forwarded at least 7,874 pensioners to the Inspector General of Government for investigation after they did not turn up for validation exercise between June and July last year.

Ms Catherine Bitarakwate, the ministry's Permanent Secretary, said the pensioners did not show up despite being given a deadline date for validation and searching for them.

"When they did not show up, we sent all the records for investigation. We do not know whether they are ghosts or real but they did not come. You can find that someone is there but they are so elderly or do not have relatives who could have brought them," Ms Bitarakwate told Daily Monitor at the weekend.

"They do not have their biometrics, we have files but we do not have the current faces of those people and their finger prints. We do not know whether they are dead or alive, so all that is with IGG," she added.

Mr Wilson Muruli Mukasa, the Minister of Public Service, said the pensioners had also been deleted from the payroll.

"Those dubious cases have been forwarded to the IGG. So 7,874 pensioners worth Shs2.65b per month were deleted from the payroll in 2019 because they were doubtable cases," he said.

When contacted yesterday, Ms Munira Ali, the IGG spokesperson, said she could not immediately verify the said pensioners.

However, she admitted that they have been conducting an investigation about some pensioners since 2018.

In 2017, it was reported that out of the 73,000 targeted public service pensioners in the country, only 48,000 showed up for the census.

Government to roll out new pension scheme

The Ministry of Public service has said government is in the process of introducing a contributory public service pension scheme. Mr Mukasa said the scheme aims at addressing governance, accountability and equity problems associated with the current unfunded scheme, among others. He also said the overall wage bill of government has over the years increased from Shs4.2 trillion to Shs5 trillion in the financial 2020/2021.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.