Burundi: Ruling Party Candidate Wins Burundi Presidential Election

A. Niyirora/Deutsche Welle
Evariste Ndayishimiye
25 May 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Ruling party candidate Evariste Ndayishimiye has won Burundi's presidential election by a landslide, preliminary results show, while the main opposition party cries fraud.

The independent election commission (CENI) announced partial results Monday, giving Ndayishimiye 69% of the vote and his chief competitor Agathon Rwasa of the opposition CNL party 24%.

Current First Vice President Gaston Sindimwo of the nationalist party Uprona finished far behind with just 2%.

CNL immediately cried foul. Party spokesman Terence Manirambona tells VOA’s Central Africa service that CNL has its own numbers to prove that Rwasa won.

“We are going to go through the appropriate channels to demand that the vote be recounted. We have a lot of facts that undeniably demonstrate that the results announced by CENI do not reflect the will of the people,” he said.

He said the party was “stunned” to hear what he says are false numbers and accuses the election commission of colluding with the ruling party to keep opposition election observers away from the polls.

There has been no response so far from the government or would-be president-elect Ndayishimiye.

But in another interview with VOA, First Vice President Sindomwo downplayed allegations that the election was rigged and congratulated the apparent winner.

“Elections are over now. We urge president-elect Evarisate Ndayishimiye to be the leader for all Burundians,” he said.

The ruling party also won 72 seats in the parliament while CNL took 27 seats and the Uprona party won one seat.

Final results are expected Tuesday and all parties have 10 days to challenge the outcome before the constitutional court.

Ndayishimiye is longtime president Pierre Nkurunziza’s hand-picked successor. He decided not to run again after 15 years in power.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Celebrating Africa Day During The COVID-19 Pandemic

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.