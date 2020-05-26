Kenya: New Wave of Cholera Cases Hits Turkana West

25 May 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Sammy Lutta

A new wave of cholera infections has hit seven villages in Turkana West Sub-county as a result of contaminated water, leading to 16 cases being reported this month.

Of the 16, 6 are children aged between 6-11 years and 4 others aged between 1 and 5 years.

According to the May situation report approved by Sub-county Medical Officer of Health Dr Dominic Ongaki, six confirmed positive cases were treated and discharged from cholera treatment centres at Kakuma Mission Hospital and the International Rescue Committee Hospital.

10 cases that are still being treated are in stable condition.

The first two positive were reported on May 6 from Nayemeyen and Kabokorit villages after presenting acute profuse watery diarrhoea and vomiting symptoms.

Nine more cases from IDP and Legion villages were reported on May 23. Four of the the patients were relatives.

It was discovered that most of the patients had taken untreated water from nearby Adak wells after their main source of water broke down four days ago.

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok said that all the cases have been contained and no deaths recorded.

"We on Monday deployed additional health care workers to the Sub-county to boost surveillance and trace 50 immediate contacts. The contacts will be given prophylaxis to control spread of the deadly disease," he said.

Active search for possible cholera cases in the community and health facilities has also been enhanced.

The affected villages have received chlorine for spraying surfaces where the patients vomited and aquatabs to purify water before drinking.

Reliable water sources were being treated by health officials with water-stressed IDP village already supplied with 15,000 litres of clean water.

Governor Nanok said that the county didn't record any cholera cases in March and April.

He said that the February cholera situation report that Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe relied on to announce recently that the county had 222 confirmed cases had already been contained.

The February cases were reported at Longech Island, Kalokol and Namukuse villages along the shores of Lake Turkana.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Celebrating Africa Day During The COVID-19 Pandemic

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.