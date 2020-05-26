Kenya: Gamba Police Stranded After Floods Maroon Station

25 May 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Stephen Oduor

More than 30 officers have been left stranded after Gamba Police Station in Tana River County was marooned by flood waters on Monday.

Homes and offices were rendered inaccessible as officers tried to salvage their property from the water amid fears that some may sleep in the cold today.

In an interview, officers who sought anonymity said they have been unable to report to work following the incident.

"I woke up to wear cold shoes. I have just hanged my items on the roof as it seems this water is increasing in level. We may sleep in the cold today," said John Ngetich.

The officers noted that some documents have been destroyed, with the most affected being electronic gadgets.

When reached for comment, Tana River County Commander Fredrick Ochieng confirmed the incident but said action will only be taken only when the station raises alarm.

"I have not received any communication from the station worth an alert, therefore they stay put and stand on guard until then," he said.

Also affected include the neighbouring GSU camp, which according to the county commander has since been relocated to Minjila.

Meanwhile Kipini Wildlife Service camp, Chara police Post, Galili and Chara posts remain at risk of being submerged as floodwaters move closer as a result of River Tana bursting its banks.

More than 300 families which had camped nearby are moving to camps in Minjila after the water closed in on their structures.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Celebrating Africa Day During The COVID-19 Pandemic

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.