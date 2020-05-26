Rwanda: Iradukunda Rejoins Police

25 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Police FC have completed the signing of their former right-back Eric 'Radu' Iradukunda from Rwanda Premier League rivals Rayon Sports.

The towering defender signed a two-year deal with the law enforcers at a reported Rwf8 million fee on Monday.

Iradukunda rejoins Police after spending the last two seasons, since September 2018, at Rayon where he helped the Blues to their 2018/2019 league title and finishing second this season.

The 28-year old first played for Police between 2013 and 2016 before crossing to AS Kigali.

He becomes the second player to depart Rayon after left-back Eric Gisa Irambona signed for SC Kiyovu over the weekend.

And, according to reports, goalkeeper Yves Kimenyi could also soon be on the way out as talks between the player and SC Kiyovu continue.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Cloud Hangs Over Tanzania's COVID-19 Data Updates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.