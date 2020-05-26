Rwanda: Iradukunda Rejoins Police

Police FC have completed the signing of their former right-back Eric 'Radu' Iradukunda from Rwanda Premier League rivals Rayon Sports.

The towering defender signed a two-year deal with the law enforcers at a reported Rwf8 million fee on Monday.

Iradukunda rejoins Police after spending the last two seasons, since September 2018, at Rayon where he helped the Blues to their 2018/2019 league title and finishing second this season.

The 28-year old first played for Police between 2013 and 2016 before crossing to AS Kigali.

He becomes the second player to depart Rayon after left-back Eric Gisa Irambona signed for SC Kiyovu over the weekend.

And, according to reports, goalkeeper Yves Kimenyi could also soon be on the way out as talks between the player and SC Kiyovu continue.