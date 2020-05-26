Rwanda Records Nine More Cases of COVID-19

25 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

Out of 892 samples that were tested in the last 24 hours, nine tested positive for COVID-19, the Ministry of Health reported on Monday, May 25.

One patient recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 238. At least some 98 cases remain active.

A total of 336 positive cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Rwanda since March 14.

On Monday, May 18, an extraordinary cabinet meeting extended the partial lockdown which will be reviewed on June 1.

The Ministry of Health continues to urge Rwandans to observe preventive measures like wearing face masks, washing hands, keeping 1-meter distance and avoiding unnecessary movements.

All social and public gatherings are not allowed except civil weddings that should not exceed 15 people and funerals with only 30 people.

Taxi-moto drivers and inter-province travels are set to resume on June 1.

Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

