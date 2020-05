Provincial governors Jean Marie Vianney Gatabazi and Emmanuel Gasana have been suspended from their duties pending investigations over accountability issues, the Prime Minister's Office has said in a statement.

Gatabazi has been the Governor of Northern Province since 2017 while Gasana has been serving as Governor of Southern Province since 2018.

The statement, dated May 25, said President Paul Kagame suspended the duo "owing to matters of accountability under investigation".