Rwanda: Over 10,000 Remains of Genocide Victims Could Not Be Buried Due to COVID-19

26 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Ange Iliza

The remains of over 10,000 victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi that were exhumed from different parts of the country have not been able to be to be given a decent burial due to COVID-19.

Jean Pierre Dusingizemungu, President of Ibuka, told The New Times that thousands of bodies that were exhumed before and during the COVID-19 period are waiting until the pandemic ends.

"Exhumed bodies have been collected and maintained in designated places across the country until COVID-19 pandemic ends and the ban on social events is lifted," he said.

He explained that in order to respect the victims, family members, friends and survivors have to be present during the funeral.

"Funerals are currently limited to 30 people and we cannot limit survivors to honor their loved ones. We will wait until COVID-19 ends," he added.

Among the 10,000 bodies, 8,500 were exhumed in Masaka, Kicukiro district. Some were exhumed in Nyarugenge and Rubavu districts. Currently, it is expected that 3,000 more bodies will be recovered from Ruramira dam in Kayonza District.

Over 100,000 bodies were exhumed in the last two years

Naphtali Ahishakiye, Executive Secretary of Ibuka, revealed that more than more bodies than ever were exhumed in the last two years.

