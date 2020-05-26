Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Records 229 New Cases, Seven Deaths

@NCDCgov/Twitter
A breakdown of COVID-19 cases by state in Nigeria, May 25, 2020.
26 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ayodamola Owoseye

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Monday announced 229 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the new tally of confirmed infections in the country to 8, 068.

Also, seven deaths were recorded on Monday bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 233.

The health agency in a late tweet on Monday said the 229 new cases were reported in 15 states. These are Lagos , Katsina, Imo, Kano, Federal Capital Territory (FCT,) Plateau, Ogun, Delta, Borno Rivers, Oyo, Gombe, Osun, Anambra, and Bayelsa.

There was a drop in the number of infections reported on Monday (229) compared to the number reported on Saturday (313).

The number of reported cases in Lagos, the epicenter of the outbreak in Nigeria, was also the highest daily figure for the day.

"Till date, 8,068 cases have been confirmed, 2,311 cases have been discharged and 233 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory," it said.

The 229 new cases are reported from 15 states: Lagos - 90, Katsina - 27, Imo - 26, Kano - 23, FCT - 14, Plateau - 12,Ogun - 9, Delta - 7, Borno - 5, Rivers - 5, Oyo - 4, Gombe - 3, Osun - 2, Anambra - 1 and Bayelsa - 1.

BREAKDOWN

A breakdown of the 8, 068 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 3,595 cases, followed by Kano - 919, FCT - 519, Katsina - 335, Borno - 255, Jigawa - 241, Oyo - 244, Bauchi - 232, Ogun - 240, Edo - 191, Kaduna - 189, Gombe - 148, Rivers - 121, Sokoto - 116, Plateau - 95, Kwara - 79, Zamfara - 76, Yobe - 47, Nasarawa - 46, Osun - 44, Delta - 46, Ebonyi - 33, Imo - 33, Kebbi - 32, Niger - 28, Adamawa - 27, Akwa Ibom - 24, Ondo - 23, Ekiti - 20, Taraba - 18, Enugu - 18 Bayelsa - 12, Abia - 7, Anambra - 10, and Benue - 5.

While new cases continue to increase, NCDC has cautioned older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes and cancer, to observe all the necessary precautionary measures as they are at a higher risk of complications from COVID-19.

It also advised Nigerians to ensure proper hand hygiene, physical distancing and wearing a mask especially around vulnerable groups.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

