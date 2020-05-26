Tanzania: TFF President Karia Mourns Mwalusako, Dondwe

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzanian football fraternity suffered a tragic double severe setback, following the death of two former Taifa Stars defenders, Lawrence Mwalusako and Yahya Dondwe.

The late Mwalusako - who played for both the Pan-African and Young Africans (Yanga) football clubs in died at the Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam after a long illness.

On the other hand, the late Dondwe who played for the Tanga-based Coastal Union FC died at his home in the Ilala Municipality of Dar es Salaam City.

Apart from being a former Yanga player, Mwalusako also served as the club's secretary-general in different periods.

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) president Wallace Karia sent condolence messages to the families and relatives of both players (Mwalusako and Dondwe) as well as to football stakeholders at large following the untimely death of the two footballers.

Karia said the two former Taifa Stars players will be remembered for their contributions to football in the country.

Karia admitted that the Federation had suffered a major blow because their deaths because they were gifted players during their days and still had much to offer to Tanzania's football.

"I received with great shock and much grief the deaths of Dondwe and Mwalusako. It is a big blow to the Federation and the country's football. The late Dondwe and Mwalusako's contribution in spearheading the country's football development was still needed. May their souls rest in eternal peace," said Karia .

Burial of the late Dondwe took place at Ilala, while Mwalusako's burial was expected to take place at Ubungo-Kibo in Dar es Salaam.

ENDS