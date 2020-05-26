Malawi: Chilima to Double As VP and Finance Minister - to Spearhead Malawi Recovery Plan

Vice President Salous Chilima has disclosed part of the deal of Tonse Alliance is that if they win the fresh presidential elections, will not just be the second-in-command but the country's purse keeper as Minister of Finance.

Chakwera and Chilima arriving at Njamba Chakwera and Chilima at Njamba Signs of times: Mammoth crowds at Njamba for Tonse Alliance

The torchbearer of Tonse Alliance, Lazarus Chakwera, who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president corroborated by adding that Chilima will also be responsible for public sector reforms to spear Malawi's rebuilding process.

In his speech in a televised rally at the fully packed famed Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre, Chilima said the record crowd at the rally was a clear sign of Nyekhwe [signs of times] to governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that Malawians want change.

Chakwera in his speech concurred with Chilima that will be appointed finance minister to oversee implementation of alliance manifesto, economic recovery and champion reforms.

"This alliance is for Malawians. It is an alliance that goes beyond tribe, religion and regions. The other alliance (DPP/UDF) is a family affair that is meant to protect each from corruption cases," said Chilima.

The Veep said the DPP/UDF alliance is an alliance of corrupt leaders who are hell bent to divide the country and shield each other.

"I worked with President Peter Mutharika during the 2014 campaign. He did not have money, he was not rich. It is strange that today he is claiming that he was already rich," said Chilima.

Chilima said he and Chakwera went to the court to seek electoral justice and not to remove anyone from position.

He was reacting to claims by minister of disaster Everton Chimulirenji that Chilima instigated his removal from office of Veep through the courts.

"Chimulirenji came in as Veep accidently. The Courts nullified the 2019 elections because of irregularities and consequently he lost the position he held by accident. And not because of me," said Chilima.

Chilima also took a swipe at DPP-UDF running mate Atupele Muluzi for what he called his "desperation for power".

He cautioned Atupele that he benefitting from the courage and gallant fight by Chakwera and Chilima who challenged the 2019 elections results at the courts and won, resulting in the fresh elections.

"Had it been that I and Dr Chakwera did not take the elections case to court and win, Atupele could never have been appointed running mate to President Mutharika," said Chilima.

He urged Atupele to concentrate his energies on issues and plans he and Mutharika will implement.

"You are still a young man. Do not take your desperation too far," Chilima advised.

Thereafter, Chilima spent much of his time to remind Malawians and articulate UTM promises contained in the 2019 manifesto which will be incorporated into the alliance package.

Chilima mentioned that the alliance government will build new houses in Ndirande, Mbayani, Biwi, Mchesi and other high density areas in the country through Malawi Housing Cooperation.

He also revised promises to build showroom for second hand car dealers.

Chilima also singled out cheap fertilizer at K4, 495 which he said will be reduced further, duty free week, K70 billion loan scheme, and one million jobs for the youth and honoria for the above 65 years, removal of connection fee for water and electricity.

Other speakers at the rally included former president Joyce Banda, Noel Masangwi, Sidik Mia, Michael Usi, Patricia Kaliati and Eisnhower Mkaka.

