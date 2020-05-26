Malawi: Chakwera Says DPP Underutilised Chilima - Upbeat to Win Malawi Fresh Elections

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful representing the opposition Tonse Alliance, Lazarus Chakwera has urged Malawians to vote for him as the country next leader , saying election victory will inflict final blow on the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) which he said underutilized his running mate Salous Chilima as State Vice President.

Chakwera speaking at Njamba

Speaking to a multitude of people at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre on Monday, Chakwera said Chilima is hard working and a star perfomer but was deliberately underutilized by the clueless DPP.

"DPP failed to properly utilize Chilima. He is is a performer and very capable person. In our government, he will be at the core in implementaion of our promises and champiom reforms in governemnt," said Chakwera.

This was in direct reference to an announcement by Chilima earlier that the Tonse Alliance entails that apart from being Vice President he will also be the Treasury czar and champion of reforms in government.

Chakwera heeped priases on Chilima, saying he has a track record of performance in the private sector and ably spearheaded public reforms as Veep before the role was taken way from him.

"Chilima has a track record of perfomance as well as energy and zeal to deliver," said Chakwera.

He said Chilima will be at the forefront in implemeting promises such as one million jobs to the youth, cheap fertilizer at K4,495, loans to empower women and the youth, removal of connection fee on water and electricty, among others.

Chakwera blasted those in DPP-UDF alliance who are trying to pin him against Moslems, saying he is religious tolerant as evidenced by the presence of Sikik Mia, a devout Moslem, as MCP deputy president.

Chakwera appointed Mia as his runningmate in the 2019 elections.

Speaking earlier, Mia said it is false that MCP will abolish Islam as his presence in the party signifies that the alliance is not for any tribe or religion.

"I am a muslim and a sheik and I am here in MCP as deputy president. I am fully behind Dr Chakwera and the alliance. I am not going anywhere. What others are spreading about abolishing Islam is false," said Mia.

He said UDF leader Atupele Muluzi, who is DPP-UDF alliance runningmate, run away to China when Chakwera, DChilima and Malawians were fighting for electoral justice at the courts.

UTM Vice President Micahel Usi advised alliance partners to remian united even after taking over government saying any divisions after victory will anger and disappoint Malawians.

